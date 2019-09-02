Thelma Schwartinsky HorneNov. 9, 1919 - Aug. 31, 2019Thelma L. Horne, 99, of Waco, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 4, at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. 5th St. Waco, with the Rev. Lee Casey officiating.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

