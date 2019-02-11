Bart G. HornApril 22, 1934 - Feb. 9, 2019Bart Giles Horn, 84, of Lorena, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 in Waco. Funeral sservices will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 13, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with Pastor Heath Kirkwood officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 12, at the funeral home.Bart was born April 22, 1934, in Waco, to Giles W. (Jack) and Vera Horn. He graduated from Waco Technical High School and in January of 1953 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Bart proudly served aboard the battleship USS Wisconsin during the Korean Conflict. After his military service, he returned to Waco and attended Baylor University. Bart worked at Owens Illinois Glass Plant for 35 years. He was also a member of Western Heights Baptist Church for 28 years and for the last 21 years First Baptist Church of Lorena.Bart was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Glenn Horn and Harlan Horn.He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gay L. Horn; daughter, Terry Lynn Snapp and husband, David, of Cox, Georgia; son, Dale Allen Horn and wife, Deanna, of Waco; grandchildren, Ashley Roberts and husband, Michael, Tyler Wilson and fiancée, Caleigh Kessler, Brian Horn, Kristin Stone and husband, Sam, Cori Snapp and Eric Snapp. He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren.The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the members of the First Baptist Church of Lorena, the doctors and staff at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, and the nurses and doctors at Providence Hospice Place at St. Catherine's Center for their love, care and support.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bart may be made to a charity close to his heart, the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, P.O. Box 199300, Dallas, TX 75219-9842, Providence Hospice Place, 300 W. State Hwy 6, Waco, TX 76712, or to the charity of your choosing.Pallbearers are Donald Purvis, Rodney Gaylor, Darrell Huddleston, Pat Vanek, Randy Vanek, and Greg Vanek. Honorary pallbearers are Bart's coffee drinking buddies who have met daily for 29 years.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
