Joseph H. HorakJune 10, 1933 - Aug. 4, 2019Joseph "Joe" H. Horak, Jr., 86, of Waco passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, August 10, at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S 5th St, Waco, under the direction of Pecan Grove Funeral Home.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

