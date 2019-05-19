Alvin HoppeFeb. 12, 1927 - May 17, 2019Alvin "Ray" Hoppe, 92, of Valley Mills, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. Funeral service will be at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, May 19, at the Valley Mills Church of Christ, with Pat Richardson officiating. Interment will follow in the Valley Mills Cemetery under the direction of Foss Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, May 19, at the Valley Mills Church of Christ.Ray was born on February 12, 1927, in Crawford, to Alfred and Anna (Sandhoff) Hoppe. He graduate from Crawford High School in 1945 and was Salutation of his class. Ray married Faye Knudson on July 29, 1966. She preceded him in death in 2001. Ray enjoyed farming, bible study, watching the Rangers and Baylor Lady Bears. He retired from General Tire after 35 years of service. Ray worked for Dr. Tommy Davidson until two months prior to his death.Ray married Nancy Cox on November 23, 2007. He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Ima Bekkelund, Edna Gauer and Ann Blum; and step-daughter, Janice Knudson; and great-grandson, Hesston Hoffman.Survivors include his wife, Nancy; brother, Vernon Hoppe and wife, Nelda, of Woodway; step-children, Ray Knudson, Jr. and wife, Pam, of Conroe, Roger Knudson and wife, Velma, of Fort Worth, Nanette McNeil and husband, Douglas, of Valley Mills, Cari Miller and husband, Mark, of Liberty Hill, and Brad Cox and wife, Dawn, of Valley Mills; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.The family would like to thank the Sunset Nursing Home for the love and care they provided.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the charity of your choice.Please join us in remembering Ray by signing our guestbook at www.fossfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.