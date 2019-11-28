Paul W. HopkinsJan. 1, 1928 - Nov. 26, 2019Paul Wallace Hopkins, beloved husband and 'Popi' to his family, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at St. Catherine's Center in Waco. He was 91 years old, and had been battling cancer. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 30, at Meadowbrook Baptist Church in Robinson, with Dr. Cary Killough officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 29, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive.Paul was born January 25, 1928, to Wallace and Naomi (Rich) Hopkins in Minden, Texas. He and his wife, Joyce (Miley) Hopkins, were married in 1947, and would have celebrated 73 years together on February 1, 2020. A proud World War II Navy Veteran, Paul retired from Central Freight Lines after 31 years and later worked ten years for Duncan Freightliner. He and Joyce loved to travel having visited every state in the country except for Hawaii. He was a 50-year Master Mason and member of George M. Denton Lodge in Waco. He was a faithful member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church for 52 years where he served as a deacon.Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Naomi Hopkins; and an infant grandson, Jeremy.He is survived by his devoted family: wife, Joyce Hopkins; son, Dennis and Karen Hopkins of Arlington; and daughter, Patty and Jerry Hawk of Waco. 'Popi' was blessed with grandchildren, Kristin and Brannon Dillard and Justin Hopkins of Houston, Ashley and Wade Canuteson of McGregor, and Marcus Hodges of Hewitt; five great-grandchildren, Conner and Madeline Dillard of Houston, Zane and Zoey Canuteson of McGregor, and Jaxson Hodges of Hewitt; along with his brother, William Henry Hopkins and wife, Carolyn; and a host of cherished friends.The family would like to thank the staff of St. Catherine's Center and Providence Hospice for their wonderful care and compassion.Memorials may be made to Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 1207 N. Old Robinson Road, Waco, Texas, 76706, or the Providence Foundation's Honor the Red White & Blue Veterans Memorial Garden, 6901 Medical Parkway, Waco, Texas, 76712.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
