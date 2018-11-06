Charles H. HopkinsMarch 24, 1927 - Oct. 29, 2018Charles H. Hopkins, Sr., age 91, of Temple, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 29, at a local care center. A memorial visitation will be held at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, November 8, at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A memorial mass will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, November 9, at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Temple.He was born, March 24, 1927, in Gholson, Texas, the son of Willie D. and Bernice Chatham Hopkins.He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann; his parents; brother, Willie D. Hopkins, Jr.; sister, Francis Hopkins; sister, Edna Sandlin; and brother, Kenneth Hopkins.Charles is survived by his children, Charles Hopkins, Jr. and wife, Linda, of Austin, Suzie Holcomb of Fort Worth, Terry Hopkins and husband, Victor Corpuz, of Dallas, Bill Hopkins and wife, Stephanie of Alvin, David Hopkins of Austin, and Carol Prater of Temple; grandchildren, Chris Hopkins and wife, Nicole, Mary Katherine Hopkins, Amanda Doering and husband, Zach, Jennifer Patel and husband, Vivek, Stephen Holcomb, Laura Holcomb, Stefano Corpuz, John Hopkins, Dustin Prater and wife, Kristen, and Jeffrey Prater; and great-grandchildren, Jessie, Aubrey, Luke, Isaac, Skylar, Ethan, Alex, Brooks, and Zayn. He is also survived by his sister, Opal Erlanson and husband, Tommy, of Waco.Please visit www.scanioharperfuneralhom.com.Scanio-Harper Funeral Home3110 Airport Rd.Temple, TX 76504(245) 899-8888Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
