Nelda HooverFeb. 13, 1922 - Dec. 1, 2018Nelda Hoover, 96, of Waco, passed away Saturday, December 1, 2018 in a local hospital. Funeral services will be 10 AM, Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors with the Rev. Michael Nemec officiating. Interment will follow in Waco Memorial Park. Visitation for family and friends will be 5 PM to 7 PM on Monday, December 3 at the funeral home.Mrs. Hoover was born on February 13, 1922 in Malone, TX to Albert and Freida (Radke) Sonnenburg. She married John T. Hoover on August 5, 1948 in Malone, TX and they celebrated over 58 wonderful years together until his death on January 9, 2007. Mrs. Hoover loved to fish, go camping in Texas and Colorado and was an excellent cook but her true love was her family; "Granny" loved her family. She retired from WISD and went to work for Baylor. Mrs. Hoover was a member of Christ Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday school, played the organ and was very active in the women's activities.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers; two sisters; and a great-grandson, Thomas Porter.Survivors include her son, Tommy Hoover and his wife, Jean Ann of Waco; daughters, Lynell Jenkins and her husband, Stacy of Waco and Nancy Latham of Waco; brother, Dennis Sonnenburg; grandchildren, Bryan Jenkins and his wife, Heather, Melanie Porter and her husband, Steve, Todd Jenkins and his wife, Glenna, Charles Latham, Jr. and James Latham and his wife, Antoinette; 9 great-grandchildren;and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.The family would like to give a special Thank You to the staff of Regent Care Center of Woodway for their love and care shown to our mother. Memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 3101 McArthur Drive, Waco, Texas 76708.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
