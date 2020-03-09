Oct. 20, 1932 - Feb. 26, 2020 Joanne Sheehy Hoover died on February 26, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease in Corrales, New Mexico. Joanne is survived by her husband, Captain Cameron Hoover USN (Ret); daughters, Erin Hoover of New York City and Jennifer Hoover of Manhattan Beach, California; grandsons, Gavin Hoover and Connor Tobin; and their father, Mark Tobin, also of Manhattan Beach. A memorial service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the below: Levine Music https://www.levinemusic.org/ Santa Fe Opera https://www.santafeopera.org/ Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/

