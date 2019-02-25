Michael Lynn HooperDecember 10, 1947 - February 22, 2019Michael Lynn Hooper, 71, of Lorena, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. Services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., with Pastor Jerry Friedman officiating. Burial will follow at Robinson Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

