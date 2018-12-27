Frances HooksFeb. 21, 1928 - Dec. 17, 2018Graveside services for Frances Hooks will be at 2pm, Fri, Dec. 28th at Doris Miller Memorial Park in Bellmead.Littles - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

