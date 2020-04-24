Wanda Kaye Hood July 11, 1961 - April 14, 2020 Wanda Kaye Hood passed away April 14, 2020. Private services will be held. Viewing will be held Noon to 5 p.m. Friday, April 24, from at the funeral home. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To plant a tree in memory of Wanda Hood as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

