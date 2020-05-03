Elmer D. Honaker March 19, 1933 - April 30, 2020 E. Don Honaker, 87, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Temple. There will be a private family burial. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

