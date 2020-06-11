William Edward Holt
July 21, 1968 - June 4, 2020
William Edward Holt, 51, of Bruceville, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020. A celebration of life will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 13, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home.
William was born July 21, 1968, in Waco, TX, to Edward Franklin, Jr. and Cynthia Suzanne Curry Holt. He graduated from Bruceville-Eddy High School in 1986 and then attended TSTI in Waco, graduating in 1988 with a degree in Electronic Engineering. William worked at many computer companies throughout his career, but often spoke of his time at Dell and designing computers for Desert Storm in 1990-1991. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking; he took great pride in this skill that he learned from his father. He loved the beach, his music and going to concerts. William treasured the time he spent with his family and friends. He married Kristi Price, his high school sweetheart July 21, 2007, on the beach in Galveston, TX, after reuniting from being apart for 20 years.
William was preceded in death by his grandparents, William Robert and Lydia Wyona Curry, Edward Franklin, Sr. and Lizzie Mae Holt.
He leaves behind his parents, Frank and Cindy Holt, of Eddy; sister, Joy and husband, Bubba, of Eddy; along with their children, Alex and Sammi Ash; his daughter, Dixie and husband, Derek Murdock and their son, Hunter of Robinson; son, Jonathan Holt and wife, Tanya of China Spring; his wife, Kristi of Eddy; daughter, Rachel Sherrill and husband Jason of McGregor and their children Grace, Faith and Morgan Sherrill; daughter, Ashley Terpening and future son-in-law, Ricky Salinas of Robinson and their children Riley and Izaeha Salinas.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.