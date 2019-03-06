Terry Rayburn HoltAug. 2, 1942 - March 5, 2019Terry Holt, 76, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at his residence. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 8, at Lake Shore Funeral Home with burial to follow at China Spring Cemetery.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.