Terry Rayburn HoltAug. 2, 1942 - March 5, 2019Terry Holt, 76, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at his residence. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 8, at Lake Shore Funeral Home with burial to follow at China Spring Cemetery.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
