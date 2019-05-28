Marvin HoltNov. 4, 1934 - May 25, 2019Marvin Harold "Bozy" Holt, age 84, of Gatesville, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019 in Waco, TX. Services are scheduled for 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. There will be a private family burial at a later date.Bozy was born on November 4, 1934, in Gatesville, TX, to the late Henry Howard Holt and Mildred Lee Dikes Holt. He grew up and attended school at the Flat. Bozy married the love of his life, Joyce Bridges on July 10, 1954, raising four children living in Waco, Austin and settling in Gatesville. Bozy retired from Civil Service at Fort Hood Texas in 1997 after 22 years.Preceded him in death were his parents; sisters, Helen and Francis; grandson, Curtis; and his wife of 62 years Joyce.He is survived by children, Kay Streed and husband, Ryan, Dremond Holt and wife, Brenda, Suzanne Laird and husband, Garland, and Denise Holt; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Jean Gatlin and Janell Guajardo; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.The family wishes to thank Providence Hospital, Dr. Barry Shefa and St. Catherine's Hospice Care.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.