Cecil Morris HoltJan. 11, 1945 - May 28, 2019Cecil Morris Holt finished the race his Lord laid before him on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.Services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 3, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, officiated by Gary Bodin and Todd Hall. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, June 2, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel.For many years a professed disciple of Christ, his daily life gave lucid proof that he was sincerely one. This was most plainly evidenced in his lifelong commitment and faithfulness to his wife of 50 years, Jackie (Hughes) Holt, his selfless love toward his daughter, Cara (Holt) Hall, his unceasing attention to and care for his son with special needs, Merrik, and for his continued service to the Church.Cecil was born January 11, 1945 at Old Providence Hospital in Waco, Texas. He graduated from Connally High School in 1963, and completed his BS in Business Marketing at Baylor University in 1968. He began his career with Kmart corporation in April of 1968. He met and married Jacklyn Ann Hughes on March 22, 1969. Cecil and Jackie started a family with the birth of Jonathan Lee in 1973, Cecil Merrik in 1976, and Cara Marice in 1978. Cecil worked with Kmart corporation until 1989, at which time he began working for Michael's corporation until 2001. After 2001 Cecil worked for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice until his retirement in 2013.Cecil's passions included his Baylor Bears. Cecil and Jackie have been season ticket holders for Baylor football for ten years, and most any fall Saturday at a home game one could find them climbing the stairs of Floyd Casey Stadium and later McLane stadium. He loved talking football with his Aggie daughter, and he loved talking trash to his Longhorn-devoted son-in-law.Mostly, though, Cecil was dedicated to his faith and his family. He was devoted to Jackie, and to Cara and Merrik, showering them with love and care. He deeply loved his brother Terry, his sister Susan, and all of his extended family who particularly love and miss their Uncle Bubba. Cecil served as a deacon at the Eldridge Road Church of Christ in Sugarland, Texas, and faithfully gathered with the saints "every time the doors were open." Most recently, Cecil had been a fixture at the Onalaska Church of Christ until his move to Chilton in April of this year.Cecil is preceded in death by his father, Cecil Marion; his mother, Melba Dean Briggs; his brother, Terry Rayburn; and his son, Jonathan Lee. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Jacklyn Ann Hughes Holt of Chilton, Texas; his beloved daughter, Cara Marice and her husband, Todd Hall of San Marcos, Texas; his beloved son, Merrik, of Hewitt, Texas; his granddaughter Madison Hall; his sister, Susan and husband, John Novak; his sister-in-law Jerry, of China Spring, Texas, many cousins, nephews, and nieces, and countless friends. We all mourn his passing, but place him into the Lord's hands against that day when the Lord calls him forth from the grave. May his memory be eternal.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
