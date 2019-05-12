Curtis Holmes, Sr.Dec. 9, 1944 - May 9, 2019Rev. Curtis Calvin Holmes, Sr., 74, of Kosse, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 14, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Pastor Joey Magourik officiating. Burial will follow at Valley Mills Cemetery, in Valley Mills, TX. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, May 13, at the funeral home.Curtis was born December 9, 1944, to Jesse and Lois Holmes, in Fort Worth, TX. He married Sharon DuBose on September 7, 1963, in Houston, TX. Curtis worked as a carpenter most of his life, but his true calling was to the ministry of Jesus Christ. He was a man of God. He always found value in a person where others could not and would never turn anyone away in their time of need. Curtis loved his family and taught his children the value of prayer. He built and pastored at Apostolic Life Church in Kosse, TX.Curtis was preceded in death by his parents; son, Curtis Holmes, Jr.; and five siblings.Curtis is survived by his wife of nearly 56 years, Sharon Holmes; daughters, Virginia King and husband, Larry, Sherry Baker and husband, Gary, and Audrey Forde and husband, Barry; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.