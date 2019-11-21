Phillip HolmesJuly 30, 1948 - Nov. 15, 2019Phillip "Phil" James Holmes, 71, of Waco, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, November 15, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Highland Baptist Church, 3014 Maple, in Waco.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
