Ida Mae HolmesMay 29, 1938 - Feb. 26, 2020Ida Mae Holmes went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 7, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 9997 S. 3rd Street, Waco, with the Rev. Thomas Malone officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8, Friday, March 6, at the funeral home.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
Service information
Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
3124 Robinson Dr
Guaranteed delivery before Ida's Visitation begins.
Mar 7
Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
11:00AM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church
9997 S 3rd St Rd
WACO, TX 76706
9997 S 3rd St Rd
Guaranteed delivery before Ida's Service begins.
