Ida Mae HolmesMay 29, 1938 - Feb. 26, 2020Ida Mae Holmes went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 7, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 9997 S. 3rd Street, Waco, with the Rev. Thomas Malone officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8, Friday, March 6, at the funeral home.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

