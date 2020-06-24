Elenor Holmes
March 5, 1936 - June 19, 2020
Elenor Holmes, of Groesbeck and Lake Limestone, and more recent years a resident of Mexia, passed away Friday morning, June 19, 2020.
The family will be celebrating her life with family and friends at a Memorial Service to be held at a later date.
Elenor was born to William "Bill" Alfred Lummus and Ella Mae (Solley) Lummus on March 5, 1936. She attended school in Donie until eighth grade, and then graduated from Teague High School in 1954. Elenor is known and remembered by many as the former County Judge of Limestone County. Many more memories of her life will be spoken of at her memorial.
Elenor was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Harold Glenn Lummus; son, Billy Holmes; grandson, William Geoffrey Holmes.
She is survived by her son, Marc Holmes of Donie; daughter, Jean Ann Holmes of Fairfield; daughter-in-law, Charla Holmes of Waco; grandchildren, Andy Holmes and wife, Roni, of San Antonio, John Holmes and wife, Megan, of Groesbeck, Lauren Holmes of Groesbeck, Reagan Bates and husband, Larry, of Mexia; great-grandchildren, Krece and Brace Bates, and Charlee and Hayes Holmes; and her sister, Nelda Robinette of McGregor.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Limestone County Cancer Support Group or any charity of your choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.