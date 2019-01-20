Brian HollowayAug. 11, 1954 - Jan. 17, 2019Brian L. Holloway, 64, of Garland, Texas, died Thursday, January 17, 2019. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 21, at Oakwood Cemetery with The Reverend Dretha Burris officiating.Brian was born August 11, 1954, to Kenneth and Dolores Holloway in Rapid City, South Dakota. He was a wonderful husband, father, and friend, generous in all aspects of life.On August 25, 1990, he married Molly Marlow. They had three wonderful children. He was in the U.S. Air Force from 1975 to 1995, being discharged as Master Sargeant. At that time he went to work in the field of communications. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Rowlett.Brian was preceded in death by his father.He is survived by his mother; wife, Molly Holloway; sons, Gabriel, Jacob, Clifton, and Neal; brothers, Bill and wife, Michelle, of Wyoming, and David and wife, Marie, of Arizona; sisters, Susan and husband, Jerry, of Texas, and Deb and husband, Matt, of South Dakota; and Debbie of Oklahoma.In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to The Michael J. Fox Foundation or the charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
