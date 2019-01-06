Vivien HollingsworthMarch 1, 1929 - Jan. 3, 2019Vivien Hollingsworth, 89, of Waco, took the hand of the Lord to go to her heavenly home Thursday, January 3, 2019.The family will receive visitors from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday, January 7, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco. The funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 8, at Central United Methodist Church, 5740 Bagby Avenue, in Waco, with Pastor Bob Rainey officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery in Fort Worth.Vivien was born March 1, 1929, in Fort Worth, to Dale and Clara Grimmett. She graduated from Poly High School in Fort Worth. She worked for Pioneer American Insurance Company in Fort Worth and later at American Amicable and American Income in Waco. Vivien was a charter member of Central United Methodist Church. Those who knew Vivien loved her and that love was returned.Vivien was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; daughters, Pamela Ann Kidd and Judy Kay Jones; and grandson, Mark Kidd.She is survived by her grandson, Nathan Kidd and wife, Jennifer; great-grandchildren, Emily Kidd and Rachel and husband, Stephen Ketchum; sister, Yvonne Daniels of Burleson; brother, Johnnie Dale Grimmett, Jr. of Quinlan; and a host of nieces and nephews.Honorary pallbearers are friends from Central United Methodist Church.In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials in her memory to her beloved church, Central United Methodist Church, 5740 Bagby Avenue, Waco, TX 76712 for the Senior Ministries.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
