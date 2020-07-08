Johnny Ray Hollingsworth
June 29, 1938 - July 7, 2020
Johnny Hollingsworth, 82, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, July 10, at OakCrest Funeral Home with Pastor Albert Fuentes officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 9, at the funeral home. A maximum of 50 guests will be allowed in the funeral home at one time and facial coverings are required.
Johnny was born June 29, 1938, in Waco, TX, to Montie and Lillie Morriss. He was adopted by his uncle, J. R. Hollingsworth, and aunt, Jessie D. Hollingsworth, of Waco, TX. He had one brother, Jarrell, and two sisters, Maurine and Lilly. Johnny played baseball for First Baptist of Waco and coached softball at Lake Air Little League. He attended numerous high school and Baylor football games. He would also attend racing at HOT Speedway. When he wasn't working, he spent most of his time out in the yard.
Johnny was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Hollingsworth; and parents, Montie and Lillie Morriss, as well as adopted parents, J.R. and Jessie Hollingsworth; brother, Jarrell Morriss; his son-in-law, Willie D. Overby Jr.; and two great-grandkids, Elizabeth and Kamela Cruz.
He is survived by his sisters, Maurine Fulton and Lilly Miller; his children, son, Kevin Hollingsworth, and three daughters, Christy Frazier and husband, Robbie, Karen Cruz and husband, Brian, Deana Rodriquez and husband, Nick; ten grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
