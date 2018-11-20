Ruth Chenault HolleyJune 18, 1935 - Nov. 18, 2018Ruth Chenault Holley, 83, passed peacefully on November 18, 2018. On Wednesday, November 21, at 11:00 a.m., Ruth's celebration of life will be held at Crestview Church of Christ, 7129 Delhi Road, Waco TX 76712, followed by her interment at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S 5th St, Waco, TX 76706. The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 20, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Blvd, Waco TX 76710.Born in Sweeny, Texas, on June 18, 1935, to Barry and Allie Clark Chenault, Ruth Chenault Holley lived a life dedicated to Jesus, her family and her friends. She obeyed Christ and was baptized into Him as a teenager. Ruth graduated from Sweeny High School and attended Wharton Junior College for a year. Following her faith, she moved to Abilene, Texas, to attend Abilene Christian College. While at ACC, she met Jerry Don Holley, and they married on December 22, 1956. The following year Ruth graduated from ACC with a degree in education, and soon after she and Jerry moved to Waco to raise their family. Ruth, Jerry and their three children were members of Crestview Church of Christ. During the 1970s Ruth spent much of her time at the Lake Air fields watching her sons play baseball. In the 1980s and 90s, she loved traveling and shopping with her daughter and friends. Ruth was a gracious host and opened her home for many generous causes, including fundraisers for Waco Christian School where she was a board member for several years. Ruth was an excellent cook who enjoyed cooking with her grandchildren and sharing recipes with family and friends. She was most happy when her family and friends were sitting and visiting with her around her kitchen table.Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; and her brothers, Barry "Bubba" Chenault, Jr., and Richard Chenault.She is survived by husband, Jerry; three children and their spouses, Don and Janice Holley of Waco, Jim and Mary Rose Holley of Waco, and Elizabeth Holley Anderson and Bage Anderson of Waco; five grandchildren, Ben Holley of Los Angeles, California, Dan Holley of Waco, Catherine Holley of Austin, Jackson Anderson of Nashville, Tennessee, and Holley Anderson of Waco; sisters, Marie Currey of Abilene and Anna Peltier of Angleton, Texas; brother, Jamie Chenault of Sweeny, Texas; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.Pallbearers will be Ben Holley, Dan Holley, Jackson Anderson, Billie Currey of Abilene, Barry Currey of Lubbock; Kenny Holley of Austin.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels Waco P.O. Box 85, Waco TX 76703; American Cancer Society Waco, 1700 Lake Success Drive, Waco TX 76710; Fuzzy Friends Rescue, P.O. Box 20966, Waco TX 76702 or the charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+2
+2
+2
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.