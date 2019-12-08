Jerry Don HolleyDecember 2, 1936 - December 3, 2019Mention the name Jerry Holley to old friends of a certain age, and they're likely to see in their mind's eye, a golden-haired comet racing over hurdles on the cinder track at Waco's Municipal Stadium in the early 1950s, or they'll see a speedy halfback shedding tacklers for Coach Carl Price's Waco High Tigers. Mention Jerry to more recent friends and associates, and they'll recall an astute businessman who, from an early age, saw opportunities to make deals long before they became obvious to others. Mention Jerry to his kids, grandkids and cousins, and they will tell you of a good man who cared about people, who enjoyed life and who lived it to the fullest.On December 3, 2019, Jerry passed peacefully at home from complications of pancreatic cancer. He was 83. On Thursday, December 12, at 11:00 a.m., Jerry's Celebration of Life will be held at Crestview Church of Christ, 7129 Delhi Road, Waco TX 76712, followed by his interment at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S 5th St, Waco 76706. The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 11, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Blvd, Waco 76710.He was born Jerry Don Holley to Gaynell James Holley and Morris Holley on December 2, 1936. Although he was born in Hillsboro and spent part of his childhood in Bryan, he was a true son of Waco. After the family moved to Waco from Bryan, he started third grade at North Waco Elementary School. In the fall of 1949, Jerry began seventh grade at Waco's North Junior High School, where he played football and ran track. He recalled that his 9th-grade football team never lost a game; in fact, the Eagles gave up only one touchdown the entire season.At Waco High, Jerry made all-district as a halfback his senior year. The 1954 Tigers duplicated North Junior's feat, allowing just one touchdown during the regular season. Jerry also ran track at Waco High, and in the spring of his senior year competed in five track events at the University Interscholastic League meet in Austin. He was voted a class favorite during his senior year and was elected senior class president. He also recalled getting out of school on a spring afternoon in 1953, only to realize that downtown Waco just a few blocks away had been almost completely destroyed by a massive tornado. Helping first-responders and rescuers dig survivors out of the debris, he didn't go home for a couple of days.Abilene Christian University awarded Jerry a scholarship to play football and run track. His track coach was the legendary Oliver Jackson, and his teammates included the three-time Olympic gold medalist Bobby Morrow. He lettered three years in track and two in football at ACU.In the spring of 1956, Jerry met ACU classmate Ruth Chenault. They married on December 22 of that year at her home in Sweeny, Texas. They welcomed their first son, Don, while finishing school in Abilene. Their second son, Jim, was born soon after, followed by their daughter, Elizabeth, four years after Jim.Jerry graduated from ACU in May 1959, majoring in business and marketing and minoring in Bible. The young family moved to Waco, where Jerry soon established himself as a true entrepreneur. Still in his early 20s, he opened Waco's first fitness club for women. In 1960, he started Mid-State Home Improvement, now Amerigo, Inc., a residential renovation company. Finding it difficult a few years later to secure fire and casualty insurance on his mortgage notes, he and his friend Clifton Robinson bought a company, National Lloyds. Years later, Jerry expanded into commercial construction, building retail centers, apartment complexes, health facilities and more. Unlike his North Junior and Waco High football teams, he wasn't always successful, but he loved playing the game of business. More often than not, he won.Over the years, Jerry's investment partners, in addition to Robinson, included Acy Cooper, Wesley Schreiber, Andy Beal and others. He and his partners funded projects throughout the United States and in several different countries. Never completely retiring, Jerry spent his golden years investing in residential real estate.On June 6, 1949, Jerry was baptized into Christ by Max T. Neel at the Herring Ave. Church of Christ in Waco. He was an avid reader of the Bible his whole life and spent 25 years researching and writing articles on the Bible. He recently compiled and published them under the title What Must I Do to be Saved? (available through Amazon).Jerry's death came slightly more than a year after he lost his beloved wife, Ruth. Survivors include his three children and their spouses, Don and Janice Holley, Jim and Mary Rose "Mosie" Holley, and Elizabeth Holley Anderson and Bage Anderson, all of Waco; five grandchildren, Ben Holley of Los Angeles, Dan Holley of Waco, Catherine Holley of Austin, Jackson Anderson of Nashville, and Holley Anderson of Waco; brother, Charles Holley and wife, Margaret, of Waco; sister-in-law, Marie Currey and husband, Jack, of Abilene; brother-in-law, Jamie Chenault and wife, Jo, of Sweeny; and many cousins, nieces, and friends.Pallbearers will be Ben Holley, Dan Holley, Jackson Anderson, Joe Holley and Kenny Holley, both of Austin, and David Hanks of Oklahoma City. Honorary pallbearers will be Clifton Robinson, Emil Plasek, Jim Hawkins, Mark Herring, Wesley Schreiber, Jack Burgess, Kerry Pickett, Bill Litton, Paul McClinton, all of Waco; Norman Murphy of Lake Livingston; Andy Beal and Dr. Dan Myers of Dallas; Dr. Bill Auvenshine of Hillsboro; Joe Wood of Salado; Wayne Cunningham of Houston; Nathan James of Racine, Wisconsin.A special thank you to Jerry's caregivers, Elvira Marton and Bage Anderson.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to In Search of the Lord's Way, P. O. Box 371, Edmond OK 73083; Fuzzy Friends Rescue, P. O. Box 20966, Waco TX 76702; Meals on Wheels Waco, P. O. Box 85 Waco TX 76703; Abilene Christian University, Gift Records, ACU Box 29132, Abilene TX 79699; or the charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
