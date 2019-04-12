Billie HollandNov. 27, 1922 - April 9, 2019Billie L. Holland died peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She will be missed by her family and friends, but was reunited with her beloved husband, C.J. Holland, on his birthday and their anniversary.Visitation will be 10:30 a.m., and services will be 11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 13, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, with Brother Joey Crenshaw from Parkview Baptist Church officiating.Billie was born November 27, 1922, in Delia, Texas, to Bill and Vesta Goeke. She graduated from Coolidge High School and married C.J. Holland on April 9, 1940. They were members of Axtell Baptist Church and owned and operated Holland's Garage in Axtell for many years.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1991; her sisters, JoNell Spruiell, Juanita Spruiell, Faye Harder, and Judy Matthews; and her son-in-law, Ray Toten.Survivors include her daughters, Charlene Denton and husband, Johnny, and Donna Toten; grandchildren, Steve Denton and wife, Debbie, Scott Denton and wife, Alicia, Shelly Roberts and husband, Kyle, Michelle Beck and husband, Gary and Ray Toten Jr.; great-grandchildren, Stefannie Denton, Donny Stanley, Chad Stanley, Amy Carter, Gracie Rainey, Katie Denton, Kendall Roberts, Kylie Roberts, Chloe Beck, Hannah Beck, Bianca Callahan, and Megan Brooks; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her special joy.Special thank you to caregiver, JoAnna Jackson and memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
