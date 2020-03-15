Johnnie M. Holick March 31, 1929 - March 12, 2020 Johnnie Milton Holick passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, March 16, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, Texas. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 17, at Pecan Grove Chapel, with the Reverend Tom Pearson officiating, followed by the burial at Seaton Cemetery in Seaton. Johnnie was born in Temple, Texas, to Joe and Mary (Kovar) Holick on March 31, 1929. The oldest of five children, Johnnie attended Temple High School before serving in the U.S. Navy on the USS Princeton for four years during the Korean War. He married Della Meier and after his discharge from the Navy, they moved to Waco where Johnnie began working with Jacobs-Cathy Air Conditioning, where he would work for the next four decades. Johnnie and Della had two sons, Jerry and Darrell, during which time Johnnie discovered his true passion for building and flying single-engine, single-wing airplanes. A passion he would pursue for over forty years. Johnnie was a longtime member of the Brethren Church of Seaton. He loved to hunt and fish and dance to Czech music. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Mary Holick; brother, Jodie Holick, and sister, Mary (Holick) Pemberton. He is survived by Della Holick; sons, Jerry Holick, Darrell Holick and wife, Judy; grandson, Garrett and wife, Donyale; and great-granddaughters, Lexi Holick and Ella Holick; brother, Bob Holick and wife, Delores; sister, Georgia Forney; and numerous nieces and nephews. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.