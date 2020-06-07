Carolyn Holford July 01, 1928 - May 31, 2020 Carolyn Holford, age 91, of Waco, TX, passed from this life to her heavenly home on May 31, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 8, at Waco Memorial Park. Carolyn was born in Dallas, TX, on July 1, 1928, the only child of proud parents Roland Lee Holford and Jimmie Louise Holland Holford. Carolyn graduated from Hico High School in 1944 and went on to study journalism at UT Austin, earning a degree in 1949. After spending several years in the newspaper business, Carolyn became a teacher in the Waco Independent School District in 1958 and taught there for 24 years. She was preceded in death by her parents and several cousins. She is survived by cousins, Sue Holmes Watkins and Jean Holmes; Roger Poore and wife, Sandra; and several other cousins, as well as beloved friends, Bob and Sandy Gwin; and their daughter's, family Carlos and Kailyn Maldonado. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Waco Children's Methodist Home.

Tags

Load entries