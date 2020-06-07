Carolyn Holford July 01, 1928 - May 31, 2020 Carolyn Holford, age 91, of Waco, TX, passed from this life to her heavenly home on May 31, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 8, at Waco Memorial Park. Carolyn was born in Dallas, TX, on July 1, 1928, the only child of proud parents Roland Lee Holford and Jimmie Louise Holland Holford. Carolyn graduated from Hico High School in 1944 and went on to study journalism at UT Austin, earning a degree in 1949. After spending several years in the newspaper business, Carolyn became a teacher in the Waco Independent School District in 1958 and taught there for 24 years. She was preceded in death by her parents and several cousins. She is survived by cousins, Sue Holmes Watkins and Jean Holmes; Roger Poore and wife, Sandra; and several other cousins, as well as beloved friends, Bob and Sandy Gwin; and their daughter's, family Carlos and Kailyn Maldonado. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Waco Children's Methodist Home.
Tags
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Update: Mother arrested in death of toddler found in trash bin
-
Mart juvenile corrections officer fired, charged with improper relationship with paroled teen
-
Police: Man was drunk when he drove child to doughnut shop, led chase
-
State seeks to terminate parental rights of woman charged in toddler's death
-
Man, 27, accused of raping teen in Lacy Lakeview
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.