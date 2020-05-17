Veronica Holecek Jan. 17, 1936 - May 15, 2020 Veronica "Bunny" Holecek, age 84, of Elm Mott, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, in Waco. A private family rosary will be recited Tuesday at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, followed by visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. Graveside Services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 20, at St. Mary's Cemetery near West. Bunny was born January 17, 1936, in Hartford, Connecticut, the eldest child of the late Herbert and Veronica (Yanish) Nordgren. Her family moved to Florida, where she attended and graduated high school in Miami. She was employed at PAN AM Airlines in Florida until, following her family to the small town of West, she met Luke. On December 17, 1962, she was united in marriage to Luke Holecek in West. Luke preceded her in death on July 10, 2006. Through the years, Bunny stayed at home raising her four children, and served as bookkeeper for her husband's construction company. As time passed she had several jobs, including sales manager at Dillards Dept. Store, where she worked for many years. She was also employed at Watkin's Furniture and her last employment, taking her into her 70s, was at the Waco Police Department. Bunny was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption and Catholic Daughters of America Court #829 in West. Bunny loved to travel, and Luke's construction jobs allowed her to travel to many states. She also cherished the times she could visit with her parents, and very close aunt Frida. Bunny loved watching the Dallas Cowboys, the Baylor Bears, and listening to her music. She loved animals and cared deeply for little dog Bitsy and Patches, and numerous cats. Bunny was fascinated by butterflies and would often take notice, as they were a significance in her life. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, attending many recitals, sporting events, and spoiling them. Survivors include her children, Gregory Holecek and Christine of West, Leslie Andrews and husband, Doug, and Jimmy Holecek and wife, Anji, both of Elm Mott, and Michele Powers and husband, Brian, of Waco; her brother, Herb Nordgren and wife, Sandy, of Bozrah, CT; her grandchildren, Amy Atnip and husband, Nick, Kourtney Olivas and husband, Luis, Kyndall Jirasek and husband, Benjamin, Kole Holecek and wife, Ashton, Andy Bajer and wife, Whitney, Lindsey Andrews and fiancée, Jerome Mendias, Noah Powers and Nikki Andrews; great-grandchildren, Jude Olivas, Ella Atnip, Leyna Mendias, Adalind Jirasek, Louis Bajer, and Liam Bajer; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Lakeshore Village and Ascension Providence Hospice for their support and care they provided during Bunny's final days of life here on earth. We would also like to extend our thanks and gratitude to the family members and friends whose thoughts and prayers were with us during this time of illness. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ascension Providence Hospice, Fuzzy Friends Rescue and Waco Animal Shelter. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
