Shad Holder

Jan. 21, 1950 - May 05, 2020

Shad Holder passed away Tuesday, May 5. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday May 16, at Gholson Cemetery in Hallsburg. Visitation will be 1 to 5 p.m., Friday, May 15, in the chapel of Dorsey Keatts. Dorsey Keatts-Waco

