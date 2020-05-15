Shad Holder
Jan. 21, 1950 - May 05, 2020
Shad Holder passed away Tuesday, May 5. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday May 16, at Gholson Cemetery in Hallsburg. Visitation will be 1 to 5 p.m., Friday, May 15, in the chapel of Dorsey Keatts. Dorsey Keatts-Waco
