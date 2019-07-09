Priscilla June HolderJune 21, 1950 - July 7, 2019Priscilla June Holder, 69, of Waco, Texas, went peacefully to be with her Lord on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Providence Hospice in Waco, Texas, surrounded by her precious family. Services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, July 12, at Waco Memorial Park in the mausoleum chapel, with Rev. Roy Marshall officiating. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 10, at OakCrest Funeral Home.Born June 21, 1950 in Armada, Michigan, June as she was lovingly known, was the oldest daughter of the late Herbert and Alifonsa Cobb. She married the love of her life, John L. Holder, whom preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are her brothers, Raymond Lafell Cobb, Clyde Carlos Cobb, and sister, Clara Claudia Cobb.June was a longtime resident of Waco since leaving her childhood home in Corsicana, Texas. She traveled extensively in earlier years and as an avid art lover, she spoke frequently of her wish to visit Italy to see all the beautiful paintings. We think she did that on the way to heaven. June was also noted for her master culinary skills and certainly enjoyed cooking and entertaining her extended families. Her love and devotion to her families will surely be missed and forever cherished.June is survived by her sons, Ray (Azizah) Garner and Ronnie Garner; daughters, Rhonda Garner and Aspen Holder, all of Waco; granddaughters, Breanna, Brittney (Chris), Willow and London Gose; great-grandchildren, Michael and Laura; brothers, Logan Fitzhugh and Herbert (Arelette) Cobb, all of Corsicana; sisters, Jane (Dwight) Cobb Farmer of Corsicana, Judy (Butch) Spills of Winters, Texas, and Colleen (Malcolm) Wommack of Corsicana; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.All whom love June dearly will never forget her dedication and commitment to her family, her loving bond with her sisters and brothers, and above all, her tenacity to see that her strong will prevailed, simply because she only wanted the best for her loved ones.You may sign the online guestbook or send floral tributes at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.