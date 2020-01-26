John HolderFeb 1, 1928 - Jan 24, 2020John Henry Holder, 91, of Lorena, passed away at home, Friday, January 24, 2020. Funeral Services will be 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park. A Visitation with the family will be 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, January 27, 2020, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.John Henry Holder was born February 1, 1928 in Kosse, Texas. He retired from Central Texas Iron Works after 24 years of service. He enjoyed Fishing, bowling, and playing cards.John was preceded in death by his mother, a brother, and a sister.He is survived by his wife, Myrtis Kathryn; children, John Kevin and Andy, Ron and Jan, Sue and Edd, and Donna; sisters, Sybil, Dot, Joyce; 13 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 26 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Service information
Jan 27
Visitation
Monday, January 27, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
Jan 28
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
12:30PM
Grace Gardens Funeral Home & Crematorium
8220 Woodway Dr.
Waco, TX 76712
Jan 28
Interment
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
2:30PM
Waco Memorial Park
6623 S. IH 35
Robinson, tx 76706
