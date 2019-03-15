John HolderDec. 25, 1943 - March 12, 2019John L Holder was born in Brownwood, Texas, December 25, 1943 and finished his race on earth on March 12, 2019 at his home in Waco, TX. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, March 16, at OakCrest Funeral Home. A service of Remembrance will be 2 p.m., Monday, March 18, at Victorious Life Church, 7459 N IH 35 Frontage Rd, Waco, TX 76706. A committal service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 20, at Waco Memorial Park.John spent his early childhood in Indian Creek, TX, and attended schools in Brooksmith and Avoca before ending up in Stamford, TX, and graduating from Stamford High School in 1961. After high school, John worked for Kinney Shoes as a Sales Manager and traveled around. John was drafted into the U.S. Army and served honorably from October 27, 1966 until his medical retirement as a Spec. 5, on November 22, 1968. He served his nation in the Vietnam War during the spring of 1968 with the 4th Cav 25th Infantry Division. During his brief tour in Vietnam he received life-threatening injuries and spent his remaining service time at Brooks Army Medical Center in San Antonio, TX. His military honors include Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster and Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry. Upon his discharge from service, he returned to Abilene where he attended and graduated from Abilene Christian College with a Bachelor of Science degree on May 7, 1972. In 1973, John moved his family to Waco, TX, eventually settling in Hewitt to raise his family. In January 1974, he began his 45-year career with State Farm Mutual Insurance Company as an independent contract agent.John led a life of care and devotion to others. He was a Lifetime Board Member and Past President of the Hewitt Chamber of Commerce; a dedicated member and Past President of the Hewitt Kiwanis Club; and past Post Commander for the Hewitt VFW Post 6008. As founding member of Hewitt Chamber of Commerce, Hewitt Kiwanis Club, and VFW Post 6008 he believed in giving back to his community. John was a Master Mason with the Waco Lodge No. 92 and took pride in his affiliation with the Masons. He was quick witted, enjoyed spending time with friends and family, laughing at a good joke and traditional Poker nights with his friends. John believed in investing in the personal and professional growth of others celebrating in their accomplishments.John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lettie (Crowder) Holder.He is survived by his wife, June Holder; children, John Todd Holder, Jennifer Jefferson (Ed), and Aspen Holder. In the wake of his legacy he also leaves his beloved grandchildren, HM3 Gavin Jefferson, Caitlyn Jefferson, Hailey-Jane Holder, Brianna Garner, Brittany Garner, Willow and London Gose. He also leaves behind his loving siblings, Ray Holder (Rhonda) of Abilene, TX, Nelda Sims (Frank) of Abilene, TX, Vernon Holder (Nora) of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Bobby Holder of San Marcos, TX; as well as many treasured nieces, nephews and cousins.Pallbearers: HM3 Gavin Jefferson (grandson); Steve Macon (nephew); Chris Holder (nephew); Brady Holder (nephew); Corey Cacy (nephew); Tyson Cacy (nephew). Honorary Pallbearers are the "Wednesday Night Poker Hands": Ken, Jack, Larry, Barry, Ed, Mark, and DwightIn lieu of flowers donations can be made in his honor to The Shriners Children Hospital.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.