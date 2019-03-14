John HolderDec. 25, 1943 - March 12, 2019John L Holder, 75, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Visitaiton will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, March 16, at OakCrest Funeral Home. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Monday, March 18, at Victorious Life Church, 7459 N IH 35 Frontage Rd., Waco, TX 76706.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

