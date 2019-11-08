Jackie HolderFeb. 23, 1936 - Nov. 3, 2019Jackie "Jack" Bennett Holder, 83, of Mart, passed away November 3, 2019 in Waco. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:15 a.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019, in the Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel, 1215 E. Yeagua, Groesbeck, TX 76642. Graveside services will follow at 11:00 a.m., at Kirk Cemetery.Jackie was born February 23, 1936, to Russell Holder and Lilla Taylor Holder, in the Ben Hur community. He attended Ben Hur Elementary School, Mart Junior High and Mart High School, where he met the love of his life, Mary Martha David. He went on to attend Texas A&M University and graduated in 1958 with a degree in Agricultural Economics. He married Mary Martha on June 6th, 1958, and they were married for 61 years.Jackie worked for John Deere most of his career. They lived in Brownwood and El Paso but spent most of their John Deere years in Dallas.Jackie retired to Mart in 1991. He was a life-long deacon and church leader in Dallas, Plano and First Baptist Church of Mart.Jackie enjoyed working in the yard and always had an amazing garden. In his retirement years, he continued his education and received a certification as a Master Gardener. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his two basset hounds.He is survived by his wife, Mary Martha Holder of Mart; daughter and son-in-law, Jana Leigh and Bob Kincaid of Katy; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Debra Holder of Plano; grandchildren, Chris Kincaid and wife, Kelley, Courtney Kincaid, Claire Motley and husband Josch,and Anna Holder; and great-grandson, Caleb Bennett Kincaid. Also, he is survived by his brother, Jimmie R. Holder of Bryan and numerous nieces and nephews.Jackie's generous heart and endearing smile will be forever missed. In lieu of flowers, please make your charitable contributions to First Baptist Church of Mart.
