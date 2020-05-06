Eloise Holder
April 17, 1921 - May 5, 2020
Ida Eloise Holder, 99, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, May 7, at Waco Memorial Park with Chaplain Curtis Holland officiating.
Eloise was born April 17, 1921, in Moody, to William Henry and Nancy Ida (Permenter) McKamie. She was raised on the family farm and was educated in Moody schools where she excelled in volleyball with her 6' height. She moved to Waco and worked in garment manufacturing during World War II when she met and married Fraser Clarence Holder on May 18, 1943. She and F.C. were owners and operators of Stadium Drive-in and was known for her famous Holder Hamburgers for many Baylor football fans. She and F.C loved children and was a "second mother" to many. She adored animals and was a surrogate mother to many four-leggeds in the Bells Hill neighborhood. Eloise was a big fan of Baylor Athletics, especially Lady Bears Basketball.
She was preceded in death by her husband, F.C. Holder; sisters, Ona Durrett, Lenora Meador, Flora Glover, Marie McKamie, and Baby Girl Kamie; and brothers, Bob McKamie, Edgar McKamie, and infant William Henry McKamie, Jr.
Survivors include son, Paul Holder and wife, Suzin, of China Spring; grandson, Jeff Holder and wife, Chandra, of Waco; and sister, Wilma Martin of Midland.
Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Central Texas or Paul Holder Education Scholarship Fund c/o McLennan Community College.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
