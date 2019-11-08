D'Airse HolderJune 22, 1997 - Nov. 1, 2019D'Airse Kevion Holder, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, November 8, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 9, at Life Cathedral Worship Center, 1301 Webster Avenue, in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

