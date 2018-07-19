David HoldenOct. 25, 1980 - July 13, 2018David Holden 37, of Llano, TX, entered into Heaven, Friday, July 13, 2018.He was born in Waco, TX, October 25, 1980, to Gary Holden and Judith Surita.He is survived by his parents; paternal grandparents, Nick and Anne Holden; son, Corbyn; daughters, Mya and Chariti; brother, Stephen Holden and wife, Coral Gonzalez; nephews, Stephen Jr. and Emiliano Holden; as well as numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and a whole host of close friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

