James Holdbrook, Sr.March 8, 1925 - Aug. 2, 2018James Holdbrook, Sr. passed to his eternal home, August 2, 2018, at the age of 93. He lived a full life that exemplified God, family and country.Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at First Baptist Church Hewitt, with Reverend Roy Marshall and Reverend Chris Sammons officiating. A visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, August 6, 2018, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home.James was born, March 8, 1925, in McGregor, to Leslie and Camelia Jean Holdbrook. The oldest of ten children, he lived in the Marlin area until he was 16. At that time he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served our country in the Pacific Theatre of WWII from 1941-1945 as an anti-aircraft gunner. He saw battlefield action at Battle of Midway, Tulagi, Guadalcanal, and Bougainville. When Japan surrendered, he was being prepared for the invasion of the Japanese mainland.During leave in 1944, James came home to marry the love of his life, Frances Nunn, and began a wonderful marriage that lasted for 71 years until her death. The marriage resulted in five children and they were dearly loved.Upon his return from the war, James worked 40 years at General Tire. He then retired and spent time with his family and on annual trips to Colorado. The whole family enjoyed hiking, fishing, hunting, and camping. He passed this love for the outdoors on to his family.James was a dedicated Christian and long time deacon at First Baptist Church Hewitt. His life served as a witness for the Lord he loved.James was preceded in death by his loving wife, Frances; and two grandsons, Stephen and Terry Fair.He is survived by daughters, Jackie and Sammie Ivie of Crawford, Barba and Jack Muse of Lake Limestone, Jeanie and Dwain Moss of Waco, and Gayle and George Terry of Lorena; son, James, Jr. and Mindy Holdbrook of Lorena; nine grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; two brothers; and two sisters.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to FBC Hewitt or your favorite charity.Special thanks for the care provided by Blue Bonnet Health Care and the staff of Royal Manor II.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
