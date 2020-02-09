Bertie Mae HoldbrookDec. 18, 1929 - Jan. 31, 2020Bertie Mae Holdbrook, 90, of Waco, died Friday, January 31, 2020. A private burial was held. A public memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.Bertie was born in Falls County to Arnold Earnest and Dovie Mae Coleman. She moved to Waco where she was a hostess, house keeper, and a caregiver. Bertie loved working in the yard, going fishing, playing "42", and playing her guitar and other instruments.Bertie was preceded in death by her parents, one son and six brothers.Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn J. and husband, Alvin Rice of Moody; son, Leslie and wife, Sharon of Waco; granddaughters, Tana Rose and Heather Chudej; grandson, Cody Coleman; sister, Mary E. Pinion of Georgia; and brother, James D. Coleman of Waco.The family would like to express gratefulness to Interim Hospice for the compassionate care they gave Bertie and to Lake Shore Funeral Home.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
