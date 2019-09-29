Jerry A. Hogan, Sr.March 6, 1949 - Sept. 26, 2019Jerry A. Hogan, 70, of Waco, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center after a long battle of cancer. A memorial visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 1, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, in Waco. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 2, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.He was born in Waco, Texas, as one of six siblings to Alguster and Zelma Hogan. Jerry was a veteran of the Vietnam War and served 11 years in the United States Army. After being honorably discharged, Jerry worked for TXU. He was also very well known for being a DJ at Continental Cowboy. Jerry loved many aspects of life, but some of his favorites were riding his Can-Am Spyder, being outdoors, and playing with his eight fur-babies.Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ed "Sunny" McLamore.He is survived by his wife and best friend of 27 years, Tracy; children, Kellee "Tish" Hogan and Jerry Hogan, Jr.; grandchildren, Ashlynn Hogan, Sarah Hogan, and Leighton Hogan; brothers, John Hogan and Joe Hogan; and sisters, Mary Dees and Darlene Hill.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
