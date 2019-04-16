Bobbie HoffmanDec. 30, 1931 - April 13, 2019Bobbie "Bob-O" Hoffman, 87, of McGregor, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, April 13, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 18, at OakCrest Funeral Home. Burial will follow at McGregor Cemetery.Bob-O was born December 30, 1931, in Coryell County, to Herman and Daisy Cummings. She was a longtime employee at Owens-Illinois and later at Westview Manor in McGregor, where she made many lifelong friends. Bobbie enjoyed spending time at the American Legion with her friends. She loved to cook and was well known for her famous brownies. She also loved tending to her plants.Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Garland; daughter, Sharon Patterson; grandson, David Keith Patterson; two brothers and a sister.She is survived by her daughters, Connie Bubert, Rebecca Mahan and husband, Ricky; four grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; son-in-law, David Paterson; and sister, June Yeager.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Providence Hospice staff, especially nurse Tammy Phillips for such outstanding care.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

