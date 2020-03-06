Nov. 21, 1939 - March 2, 2020 Georgia Mae Hofen, 80, of Hewitt, passed away peacefully Monday, March 2, 2020. Funeral services will be private. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To plant a tree in memory of Georgia Hofen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries