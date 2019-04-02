Nita HoenigDec. 03, 1934 - Mar. 31, 2019Nita Hoenig, 84, of Hewitt, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m., Thursday, April 4, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, with Randy Hughes officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service starting at 12:30 pm.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

