Eugene G. HoelscherAug. 25, 1928 - Aug. 9, 2018Eugene G. Hoelscher, age 89, of West, passed away, Thursday, August 9, 2018, in West. A Rosary will be recited 5 p.m., Sunday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West, followed by visitation until 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Monday, August 13, 2018, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.Eugene was born, August 25, 1928, in Westphalia, the son of Gerhard and Bertha (Dehmer) Hoelscher. He attended school in Westphalia and was a 1945 graduate of Lott High School. On June 22, 1953, he was united in marriage to Mattie Riggs in Dallas. Eugene worked for Burroughs Corporation for over 30 years, before retiring in 1989. He was a self-employed house painter for another 20 years. Eugene was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption, where he formerly served as an Extraordinary Minister and on St. Mary's School Board. He was also a member of the VFW Post #4819 in West and former member of the Hilltop Water Supply Board. Eugene enjoyed gardening, farming, cooking, listening to German music, singing, playing the piano and working on computers and bank machines.Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Leonard and James Hoelscher; sister, Dorothy Meek; and son-in-law, Daryl Ayers.Survivors include his beloved wife of 65 years, Mattie Hoelscher of West; his children, Pamela Pape and husband, Steve, of Arlington, Karen Ayers of West, Cheryl Hoelscher of West, Phyllis Kamm and husband, Rocky, of Georgetown, Phillip Hoelscher and wife, Arlene, of Garland, Mark Hoelscher of West, Daryl Hoelscher and wife, Dana, of The Colony, Keith Hoelscher and wife, Karen, of West, and Karla Dulock of West; brother, Elmer Hoelscher and wife, Geraldine; 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Active pallbearers are the grandsons. Honorary pallbearer will be Domingo Leon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church Building Fund or St. Mary's School Wish List.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
