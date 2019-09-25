Sandy HodgesMarch 20, 1959 - Sept. 22, 2019Sandy Singleton Hodges, 60, passed away in Marlin. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 27, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 26 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

