Mary Louise HoddeApril 26, 1938 - June 20, 2019Mary Louise Corley Hodde, 81, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019.Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 24, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Drive, Waco, with Pastor Austin Nickel officiating. Burial will follow at White Rock Cemetery in Ross. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, June 23, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.Mary was born in Waco, April 26, 1938, to Louise LaVerne Gassaway Corley and Herman Medford Corley. She grew up in Gholson and attended West High School.She married Calvin Dean Hodde on January 14, 1956. Together they raised four children.Mary worked for Waco Apparel and the McLennan County Sheriff's department as a deputy for 20 years. She was a member of First Lutheran Church Waco, Orchard Lane Extension Education Club, and United Daughters of the Confederacy. Almost all of Mary's family lives in the Waco area and her home was the center of family activities and large gatherings for holidays, birthdays, and special celebrations. Mary enjoyed keeping grandchildren and attending their events.Mary was preceded in death by her parents and step-mother, Irene Corley; brother, Medford Eugene Corley; sisters, Martha Ann Corley Lockwood and Twyla Kay Corley Moody; and step-sister, Joyce Sansom.Mary is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dean Hodde; brother, Clifford Corley; step-brother, P.O. Killion; children, Diane Luedke and husband, Larry Sr., Glenda Bain and husband, Virgil, Calvin Ray Hodde and wife, Doris, and Dawn Wilson and husband, Jerry; grandchildren, Larry Luedke Jr, Jennifer Terry, Aaron Luedke, Michael Hodde, Ashlye Luedke, Chance Hodde, Mari Wilson, Stanton Bain, Karina Wilson, Fallon Bain, and Corley Hodde; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be her grandsons with granddaughters serving as honorary pallbearers.For those who desire, memorials may be made to the White Rock Cemetery Association, 214 Broughton Dr. Woodway, TX 76712; First Lutheran Church Waco, 100 North 6th Street Suite #301 Waco, TX 76701; or the charity of your choice.The family would like to thank the staff of Scott & White Kidney Transplant and Providence Hospice Place for their care and support of Mary.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.