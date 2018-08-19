Henry Stanley HoblinskiMarch 21, 1930 - Aug. 15, 2018Henry Hoblinski, age 88, of Cyfair, passed away, Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at Park Manor. Chapel service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 21, 2018, at Bremond Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial at Bremond City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 21, 2018, at Bremond Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.He was born on March 21, 1930 to S.P. (Stash) and Allie May (Youngblood) Hoblinski in Bremond, TX. He attended Bremond School. Henry was a Radio Operator in the Army and served in the Korean War. He married Ruby L. Giebler on April 3, 1954 in Waco, TX. They were married for 62 years and she preceded him in death on June 8, 2016. They lived in Houston for 63 years. Henry was a member of PNA (St. Joseph Lodge) in Bremond.He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, and sister Sara Gaiser.He is survived by her son, Michael Hoblinski of Houston; grandson, Chris Hoblinski and wife, Denise, of Houston; two granddaughters, Kaitlyn Robinson and husband, Jeremy, of Seabrook, and Michelle Boetler and husband Joe of Maypearl; four grandchildren: Jason Hoblinski, Robert Boetler, Gavin Boetler, and Logan Boetler; nephew, Mark Gaiser of Deer Park.Bremond Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.201 Commerce St.Bremond, Texas 76629254-746-5049Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
