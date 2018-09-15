Gary Lee HobbsDec. 20, 1940 - Sept. 12, 2018Gary Hobbs, 77, of Cedar Park, Texas, passed away, September 12, 2018, as a result of a painful battle with cancer. His family was by his side as he went to be with the Lord. He was born to Robert and Maxine Hobbs, December 20, 1940, in Abilene, Texas. Gary went to Waco High School and during his senior year he started working at Dealers Electrical Supply. He then attended The University of Texas. A year later he returned to Waco to continue his career with Dealers Electrical Supply while attending Baylor University.Gary was a loyal and dedicated employee for forty nine years, becoming the regional manager of Dealers Electric Supply Company until his retirement in 2007. He enjoyed many outside activities earlier in life including hunting, fishing and golf. After retirement he was an avid woodworker and handyman. He made many beautiful pieces of furniture that many friends and relatives enjoyed. He was loved by many, including his neighbors in Georgetown and Cedar Park. He walked around the neighborhood checking on all of his friends and seeing if they needed help fixing things or just sitting and talking to them. They fondly named him the honorary Mayor of Bellamy Circle.Gary was blessed with a loving family. He married his best friend, Carole Hobbs in 1963. They had just celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on August 31st. He is survived by his loving wife, Carole; daughter, Jennifer Bordic and husband, Brent, of Cedar Park; and son, Tracy Hobbs and wife, Jennifer, of Round Rock. Gary has three adoring grandchildren Brittni Bordic, Mallori Bordic, and Prestyn Hobbs. He was their biggest supporter, as well as their Papa, and they were the light of his life. He is also survived by his sister, Priscilla Hyde from Waco.Preceding Gary in death were his mother and father, Robert and Maxine Hobbs of Waco.Services for Gary will be held Saturday, September 15, 2018 at New Hope First Baptist Church, 200 W New Hope Dr. Cedar Park, TX 78613.Visitation will start at 1:30, the funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m., with a graveside service following on Monday, September 17, 2018 at Robinson Cemetery in Robinson, Texas, at 2:00 p.m., in the afternoon.Pallbearers will be Joe Durham, Brent Bordic, Mark Mclean, Jimmy Hyde, Val Curl, Robert Zuberbueler, and Dan Sagan.In lieu of flowers please send memorials to the American Cancer Society or Altus Hospice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

