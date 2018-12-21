Celestine HobbsMarch 25, 1936 - Dec. 11, 2018Services for Celestine Hobbs will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Carver Park Baptist Church, Waco. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m., Friday, December 21, at the funeral home. Littles - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.